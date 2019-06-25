Vigil planned for 11-year-old shot, killed in Anderson

ANDERSON, S.C. (WSPA) — The community will remember an 11-year-old girl killed in a triple shooting that also wounded another child and teenager.

A vigil for Ja’Naiya Scott will be held at 7 p.m. Wednesday, June 26 at 1209 W. End Avenue in Anderson.

Police say someone fired more than 35 times into a home on W. End Avenue around 1:30 a.m. Sunday.

Ja’Naiya died at the hospital from her injuries.

Police say another 11-year-old was in critical condition on Monday, while an 18-year-old was listed in stable condition.

No arrests or suspects have been named in the triple shooting.

“This was just a very tragic, senseless incident,” Anderson Police Chief Jim Stewart said Monday at a news conference.

Stewart assured the public that the police department was working to keep the community safe and urged people to come forward with information that could lead to the shooter’s arrest.

Stewart said investigators were following up on every lead and canvassing the area.

Police were trying to determine if it was a drive-by shooting or if the shooter was on foot, as well as who was the target and why the house was chosen.

West End Avenue is located in an area with a relatively low crime rate, Stewart said.

He urged people to report tips.

Anonymous tips can be reported to Crime Stoppers at 1-888-CRIMESC.



