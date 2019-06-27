Vigil planned for 3 shot, killed in Abbeville

(Source: Put Down The Guns Now Young People)

ABBEVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – The community will remember three people who were shot and killed early Sunday morning.

A vigil for Shirley Jean Jones, 62, Steven Tinch, 26, and Johntavier Moss, 24, will be held at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, June 27, at Wilson Hill Park, located on Washington Street in Abbeville.

The Put Down The Guns Now Young People Organization along with City Councilman and James Jackson will be holding the vigil.

Organizers have asked for everyone attending to bring a balloon and a candle.