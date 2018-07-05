News

Vigil, search planned for woman missing from Blacksburg

Posted: Jul 05, 2018 01:09 PM EDT

Updated: Jul 05, 2018 01:09 PM EDT

CHEROKEE Co., S.C. (WSPA) -- As the search continues for a young woman, loved ones will gather to pray for her safe return.

Falon Cooksey disappeared last month. 

A candlelight vigil will be held at 8 p.m. Thursday at the Big Red Barn on E. Cherokee Street in Blacksburg. 

Loved ones say Cooksey was last seen around June 10th in Blacksburg.  

The 30-year-old is described as blonde with blue eyes. 

Blacksburg Police Department shared a post about her disappearance on the agency’s Facebook page. 

Police Chief Jamie Ham said they have searched day and night. 

A community-wide search is planned this this weekend.

Searchers will meet at 7 a.m. Saturday, July 7 in the parking lot of Dollar General in Blacksburg. The store is located on W. Cherokee Street. 

Police ask anyone with information to call 864-839-2331.


 

