Greenville, S.C. – If you’re looking for a way to support women and minority owned businesses and grab some local items and a meal, Third Thursday’s at Poe West is right up your alley.

The Village Launch third Thursday market is returning on Thursday May 19th. The market showcases women and minority owned small businesses and entrepreneurs, many of which have graduated from the Village Launch entrepreneur academy.

More than 15 vendors will be present. There will be a live band, Levelz, as well as a food truck Vegan House Shack and photo booth.

Visit the market from 5-8 Thursday at 556 Perry Ave in Greenville.