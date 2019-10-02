Viral real estate listing features masked killer from ‘Scream’

News

by: Jessica Taloney

Posted: / Updated:

(WKRG/CNN Newsource) — A home for sale in Michigan looks normal on the outside, but it is what is inside that made the real estate listing go viral on the Internet.

A person dressed as the masked killer from the “Scream” movies is featured in many of the photos. The costumed character is seen raking leaves in the back yard, enjoying the view from the porch and carving a pumpkin in the kitchen.

The real estate agent said they were just hoping to grab local attention for the listing and never imagined it would be seen by millions around the country.

