Viral video star Barry is "Gettin' Rowdy" in the Upstate! Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Video

Greenville, SC - "Barry" has become a viral video star with his "Gettin' Rowdy" videos.

Check out the video to find out why he's back in the Upstate!