1  of  7
Closings
Burke County Schools Highlands School Lake Lure Classical Academy Rutherford County Schools Thomas Jefferson Classical Academy Tot Learning Center FUMC Trinity Christian School Rutherfordton

Virginia city says Michael Vick owes $70K in unpaid taxes

News

by: AP News Staff

Posted: / Updated:

Former NFL quarterback Michael Vick and Kansas City Chiefs coaching intern watches practice at NFL football training camp Friday, Aug. 4, 2017, in St. Joseph, Mo. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

Officials say former football star Michael Vick owes tens of thousands of dollars in unpaid taxes on luxury cars that he owned in Virginia.

Hampton officials say he owes the city about $70,000.

Vick lived in Virginia after serving time in prison for running a dog-fighting operation.

Hampton’s treasurer says the city has failed to reach Vick or people who have handled his affairs. She said the city has so far filed warrants for more than $50,000 in unpaid taxes and plans to file more.

Vick was recently named honorary co-captain for the NFL Pro Bowl.

Copyright 2019 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Home for the Holidays
Color Your Weather
Pro Football Challenge
wspa news app free for download choose your store below
download the wspa news app from the apple app store
download the wspa news app from the google play store