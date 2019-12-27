Virginia school system to allow students day off to protest

News

by: Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:
generic-classroom_37785325_ver1.0_640_360_1537462376158.jpg

(AP) – One of the largest school districts in the United States will allow students one excused absence per school year to participate in civic activities such as protests.

News outlets report Fairfax County Public Schools in Virginia plans to start the process Jan. 27, 2020.

School officials say students in seventh through 12th grades can use the day for civic engagement activities such as attending marches or meeting with lawmakers.

Some experts say skipping school to attend protests tends to favor liberal causes.

Students must give two days notice before they take the day off and need permission from a parent or guardian.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Nominate A Remarkable Woman

Trending Stories

Home for the Holidays
Nominate A Remarkable Woman
Color Your Weather
Pro Football Challenge
wspa news app free for download choose your store below
download the wspa news app from the apple app store
download the wspa news app from the google play store