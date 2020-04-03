Virginia woman arrested in Greenwood Co. fatal hit and run

GREENWOOD COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A woman has been arrested in connection to a deadly hit and run in Greenwood County.

We previously reported that South Carolina Highway Patrol was asking for the public’s help in tracking down the driver who killed 32-year-old Shantay Crawford in the incident at Highway 34 near Sherard Road on March 26.

Troopers say Crawford was hit by one driver who stopped and called for help.

Before help could arrive, troopers said, a second, unidentified vehicle hit Crawford, who was lying injured in the road.

31-year-old Karen Eunicevarrera, of Chester, V.A., has been charged with a felony for leaving the scene of collision involving death, according to SCHP.

She remains at the Greenwood County Detention Center and will have a bond hearing Saturday at 8:30 a.m.

The incident remains under investigation by SCHP and the MAIT unit.