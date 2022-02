Gavel and stethoscope. medical jurisprudence. legal definition of medical malpractice. attorney. common errors doctors, nurses and hospitals make

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – Several of South Carolina agencies are hiring a number of health care positions via an online career fair.

Tuesday, Feb. 2, 2022 from 10 a.m. – 1 p.m. applicants can register to meet with groups from SCDHEC, the state department of corrections, and more.

12 agencies will be on hand to talk with anyone applying. They are currently looking for professionals like registered nurses, chemists, and nursing assistants.

To apply, click this link: https://bddy.me/33ykOtl