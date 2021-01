FILE – In this Aug. 28, 1963 file photo, the Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., head of the Southern Christian Leadership Conference, speaks to thousands during his “I Have a Dream” speech in front of the Lincoln Memorial for the March on Washington for Jobs and Freedom, in Washington. A new documentary β€œMLK/FBI,” shows how FBI director J. Edgar Hoover used the full force of his federal law enforcement agency to attack King and his progressive, nonviolent cause. That included wiretaps, blackmail and informers, trying to find dirt on King. (AP Photo/File)

WATCH THE VIRTUAL KING DAY AT THE DOME HERE

COLUMBIA, SC (WSPA) – State and local leaders are set to take part in this year’s virtual King Day at the Dome rally.

According to the release, Rep. James Clyburn, Columbia Mayor Steve Benjamin, South Carolina State Epidemiologist Dr. Linda Bell, as well as Rep. Patricia Moore Henegan, will be this year’s featured guests.

The virtual rally will take place at 10 a.m.

The South Carolina NAACP reportedly opted to hold the virtual rally due to COVID-19.