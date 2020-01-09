Virtual reality lets visitors experience top of Table Rock

PICKENS, S.C. (WSPA) – Technology is making a “top of the world” experience possible for more people at an Upstate landmark.

Four virtual reality headsets have been installed at the visitors center at Table Rock State Park.

Now people with health or mobility issues can experience the over three miles of trails and views from the summit.

360 degree video shot using a spherical camera even allows users to look up and see the tree canopy at the top.

Park managers said what’s normally a five hour hike can now be done in a fraction of the time.

“Experiences people share with their family, share with their friends, and this is just another way to enhance that,” said Bart Joy, assistant manager at Table Rock State Park.

The virtual reality headsets are free to use.

They were made possible by BMW and a family donation in memory of Greenville County native Tom Presnell.