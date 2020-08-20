Virus activity level drops to “medium” in some Upstate Counties

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA)- South Carolina’s AccelerateED Task Force has recommended school re-opening plans based on levels of coronavirus activity in each county. State health officials are releasing information weekly on whether virus activity is “low,” “medium,” or “high” in each county.

Data released Monday show Oconee, Pickens, Greenville, and Spartanburg counties have dropped to “medium.”

“This is about as good as we could have envisioned the incidence rate being a month ago,” said Pickens County Schools spokesperson John Eby.

The AccelerateED Task Force has recommended 100 percent virtual learning when there’s a “high” activity level of the virus and a mix of online and in-person learning when the activity level is “medium.”

For now, none of those Upstate school districts dubbed “medium” are changing their re-opening plans.

“If things go smoothly [in the first week of school], who knows what week number two or three holds,” said Greenville County Schools spokesperson Tim Waller.

He said if the district does decide to begin two days a week of in person learning, parents will have at least five days notice.

“We expect changes in the attendance plan to be gradual, but certainly in line with what’s happening with Covid-19,” Waller said.

You can view the most recent release of state data on Covid-19 activity levels here.