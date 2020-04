ATLANTA (AP) β€” Heath officials say Georgia’s death toll from COVID-19 is nearing 700 as new numbers were reported Saturday.

The Georgia Department of Public Health on Saturday reported that at least 677 deaths statewide have been linked to the virus. Infections have been confirmed in more than 17,800 people.

In hard-hit southwest Georgia, four employees of a major poultry producer’s operations have died after becoming infected with the coronavirus.