Virus deaths top 200 in Georgia as stay-home order kicks in

ATLANTA (AP) — Coronavirus deaths in Georgia now exceed 200 as a statewide shelter-at-home order takes effect.

Saturday marked the first full day of Georgia residents living under Gov. Brian Kemp’s emergency order requiring them to stay home except under specified circumstances. It will be enforced until April 13 and could be extended.

The Georgia Department of Public Health reported Saturday that 208 people in the state have died because of the new virus. More than 6,300 infections have been confirmed statewide, and more than 1,200 have been hospitalized.

Bibb County Sheriff David Davis told The Telegraph of Macon that his deputies will not be stopping people without probable cause.