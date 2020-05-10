Virus drives new demand for Talkspace’s online therapy

In this photo provided by Talkspace, Talkspace Chief Medical Officer Dr. Neil Leibowitz poses for a portrait. Coronavirus worries are driving up stress levels for Americans— and new business for online therapy companies. Talkspace’s Dr. Neil Leibowitz says the company has seen a surge of clients seeking treatment in the last month. Most people will seek help with a specific issue for a few weeks or two months. (Lee Seidenberg/Talkspace via AP)

WASHINGTON (AP) — Coronavirus worries are driving up stress levels for Americans— and new business for online therapy companies.

Talkspace’s Dr. Neil Leibowitz says the company has seen a surge of clients seeking treatment in the last month.

Most people will seek help with a specific issue for a few weeks or two months. A smaller group will begin long-term care.

Leibowitz says the pandemic could accelerate the acceptance of online therapy as a more convenient alternative to traditional office-based care.