Virus fears keep hundreds of cruise passengers at sea

News

by: Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

FILE – In this April 14, 2008 file photo, the Fred Olson Cruise Liner Braemar is docked at the port in Havana, Cuba. On Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020 the Dominican Republic turned back the Braemar because some on board showed potential symptoms of the new coronavirus COVID-19. (AP Photo/Ramon Espinosa, File)

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Operators of a British cruise ship that was turned away from its destination due to fears of the new coronavirus say they’ve chartered planes to ferry passengers home.

But they don’t yet have permission to dock anywhere.

The Braemar had been scheduled to disembark its hundreds of passengers in the Dominican Republic on Friday.

But it was still cruising through the Caribbean more than a day later, with no immediate word on where it might wind up. Fred Olsen Cruise Lines said Saturday that nobody aboard had symptoms consistent with the COVID-19 illness.

Dominican officials were concerned  by some influenza-like cases on board.

