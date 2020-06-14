Virus leads to private memorial for 9 SC firefighters

CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) — This year’s ceremony to remember nine South Carolina firefighters killed battling a 2007 furniture store blaze will be closed to the public.

Charleston Fire Department officials say to keep people safe from COVID-19, they will livestream the memorial program on Facebook starting at 7 p.m. Friday.

The nine Charleston firefighters died inside the Sofa Superstore when the blaze spread faster than expected and other firefighters broke store windows. That allowed the fire to rapidly intensify.

The site of the store on U.S. Highway 17 was turned into the Charleston 9 Memorial Park.