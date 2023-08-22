ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – Visitation at an Upstate detention center is suspended for the rest of the week due to a COVID-19 outbreak.

According to the Anderson County Sheriff’s Office, several cell blocks are currently being quarantined after some inmates tested positive for COVID-19.

Deputies said as an extra precaution, inmate workers and staff traveling from one area of the jail to others will be wearing masks.

All visitation and volunteer services will be suspended for this week as an added precaution and officials will reevaluate over the weekend.