Visitation restricted at Charles George VA Medical Center in WNC

ASHEVILLE, NC (WSPA) – Charles George VA Medical Center has immediately restricted visitation to the hospital as COVID-19 cases increase in Western North Carolina.

According to a news release, starting at 12:01 a.m. on Dec. 16, no visitors of any age will be allowed to enter the medical center or CBOC facilities.

Officials said the visitation restrictions is to help ensure safety of the patients, visitors and staff, in effort to limit the spread of COVID-19.

“Visitors will be prohibited from entering the medical center unless it is necessary for providing medical care, supporting patient care activities, or visiting under urgent circumstances, such as grave illness or imminent death of a family member under care in the facility,” according to the release. “Outpatient Veterans will be allowed a caretaker if required. Those entering the VA’s facilities will continue to be pre-screened prior to entry.”

According to the release, veterans are encouraged to send a secure message through MyHealtheVet or call their PACT team to determine if their visit could be performed by phone or video.

For the latest updates from the CGVAMC, visit https://www.asheville.va.gov/.

