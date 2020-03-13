Visitations suspended for 30 days at SC prisons

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WSPA) – Visitations have been suspended for the next 30 days at all prisons in South Carolina as Department of Corrections officials monitor the public health threat posed from COVID-19.

The S.C. Department of Corrections made the announcement on Thursday.

Additionally, volunteers from Kershaw County will not be allowed entrance into any institution.

SCDC work crews will not go out from Wateree Farm Correctional Institution, which is located in both Kershaw and Sumter counties, SCDC officials said.

Department officials have been working closely with the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control for the latest information and guidance about the spread of this virus.



“SCDC understands the value of family visits and volunteer programs, but measures must be put in place to ensure everyone’s health and safety,” the SCDC announcement said.

These measures will be evaluated as the situation across South Carolina develops.