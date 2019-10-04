Vols coach Jeremy Pruitt removes linebacker Jeremy Banks from team

Jeremy Banks in Knox County court on Sept. 26, 2019 at which his case was dismissed. (Photo: WATE)

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Head coach Jeremy Pruitt has dismissed linebacker Jeremy Banks from the team.

Pruitt saying, “I have made the decision to remove Jeremy Banks from our football program. While I will continue to support Jeremy in the next steps in his life, information I recently received made it clear that this decision is in the best interest of the football program and the university.”

Banks was arrested in the early hours of Sept. 16 by University of Tennessee campus police over an active warrant, according to an arrest report. After checking his record by name and date of birth, the UT police officer found an active warrant for Banks for failure to appear out of Knox County for driving while his license was suspended.

The case against Banks was later dismissed in a Knox County court.

Banks can be heard on dashcam footage of the arrest using a number of profane and derogatory statements to describe police.