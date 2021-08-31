Voluntary evacuations recommended in parts of Haywood Co. for Hurricane Ida impacts

Flooding damages homes and businesses in Canton after storms. (Photo: A Shot Above – Aerial Photography/ Videography of Western North Carolina)

HAYWOOD COUNTY, N.C. (WSPA) – Voluntary evacuations are now recommended in parts of Haywood County that could see impacts from Hurricane Ida’s remnants.

Voluntary evacuations are for the affected and damaged areas of Cruso, Bethel, Lake Logan, Center Pigeon, Canton, and Clyde along the Pigeon River in Haywood County. These areas already received damage from Tropical Storm Fred, Haywood County Emergency Services.

Severe weather associated with Tropical Storm Ida has been forecasted to produce heavy rainfall with the potential for widespread landslides and flooding leading to power outages, damage to infrastructure and unsafe road conditions, according to Haywood County Emergency Services.

County employees are stationed and prepared to work with NC DOT and other debris removal/infrastructure entities to ensure the safe and efficient restoration of essential services.

Temporary shelters will be available.