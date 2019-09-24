Voluntary nationwide recall of blood pressure medication expands, FDA officials say

(WSPA) – The U.S. Food and Drug Administration announced Monday that Torrent Pharmaceuticals Limited has expanded its recall of blood pressure medicine after finding trace amounts of N-Methylnitrosobutyric acid (NMBA).
According to the FDA’s news release, the NMBA was found while testing finished product batches.
The recall has expanded to include an additional three lots of Losartan Potassium Tablets USP and two lots of Losartan Potassium/Hydrochlorothiazide Tablets, USP.
The following product and lots included the recall are:
|NDC
|Product Name, strength, package county
|Batch Number
|Expiration date
|13668-409-10
|Losartan Potassium Tablets, USP 50 mg, 1000 count
|4DU2E000
|12/31/2020
|13668-115-90
|Losartan Potassium Tablets, USP 100mg, 90 count
|4DU3E009
|12/31/2020
|13668-115-10
|Losartan Potassium Tablets, USP 100mg, 1000 count
|4DU3E018
|02/28/2021
|13668-116-90
|Losartan Potassium/Hydrochlorothiazide Tablets, USP 50mg/12.5mg, 90 count
|BEF7D051
|11/30/2020
|13668-118-90
|Losartan Potassium/Hydrochlorothiazide Tablets, USP 100mg/25mg, 90 count
|4P04D007
|7/31/2020
According to the release, people taking Losartan should continue to take their medication, but should call their pharmacist or physician to get information about an alternative treatment before returning their medication.
Consumers with questions about the recall can call Torrent Pharmaceuticals Limited at:
- 1-800-912-9561
- Medinfo.Torrent@apcerls.com
For general questions about the return of the product, call Qualanex at 1-888-280-2040.
To report adverse reactions or quality problems with the product, submit a report online at www.fda.gov/medwatch/report.htm or download a form at www.fda.gov/MedWatch/getforms.htm or call 1-800-332-1088 to request a form.