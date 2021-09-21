Volunteer firefighter charged with DUI after flipping fire truck in Anderson Co.

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

John Russel Hendrix Jr. has been charged with DUI after flipping a Starr Fire Department truck Monday. (Anderson County Detention Center)

STARR, S.C. (WSPA) – A volunteer firefighter has been charged with DUI after a crash involving a fire truck on Monday.

The crash happened at about 7:23 p.m. on 1st Avenue near Roundtree Lane in Starr, according to SCHP. John Russel Hendrix Jr. was driving the Starr Fire Department truck on 1st Avenue when he ran off the right side of the road, hit a culvert and went through a highway sign before flipping.

Troopers said Hendrix was taken to the hospital with minor injuries and is now being held at the Anderson County Detention Center, charged with DUI.

There was also a passenger in the firetruck as well. They were not hurt.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

