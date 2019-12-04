Volunteers answer Packers’ call to shovel out Lambeau Field

(CNN NEWSOURCE) – If you’re a Green Bay Packers fan, you gotta earn your keep.
The team issued a call for snow shoveling volunteers following a recent snow storm that dropped more than 6 inches on Lambeau Field.
Wednesday morning, more than 600 people showed up to help.
Each shoveler was paid $12 an hour for their time.
It took around three-and-a-half hours.
Shoveling Lambeau is a tradition for the Packers.
The field’s facility manager says they had to call in volunteers a little earlier than normal this year due to the early snowfall.