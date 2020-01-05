Volunteers, community steps in to help local animal sanctuary impacted by flood waters

What started as a rough situation turned out to be a show of support by so many. The heavy rains Friday took a toll on Izzie’s Pond in Liberty. That’s an animal rescue and sanctuary that houses hundreds of animals.

They’ve seen rain like this before at Izzie’s Pond but they say never has it had an impact like this. Water came rushing in and they had to act quickly to make sure all the animals were safe.

A first for the director of Izzie’s Pond, Angel Durham.

“I wasn’t even sure what we were going to do,” said Izzie’s Pond Director, Angel Durham.

Each of these animals mean a lot to her. In fact she says they all have names and their own story.

But she told 7 News she couldn’t believe it when she saw all the water come rushing in. She says they didn’t waste any time getting to the animals.

“It really seemed like a freakish thing. We got everybody secured on higher ground or in the warehouse and there really wasn’t anything else we could do,” Durham said.

And after all the animals were accounted for, Durham and her crew were left with the aftermath.

So they took to Facebook, showing the damage and asking for help. Help is exactly what they got. Volunteers coming out, getting their hands and boots dirty to clean-up the mess.

“Last night it felt like the worst thing that could have ever happened but today, its just been amazing,” said Durham.

What Durham told 7 News would have taken weeks, was almost completed in hours. They even got a generous donation.

“We had someone donate a structure out there for us to put up so we had a little bit more room for them to get in,” Durham told 7 News.

Durham said they still have some work to do but they’re just thankful for all the volunteers that came out so quickly to try and help rebuild this animal rescue.

None of the animals were hurt.