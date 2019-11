Volunteers fly deformed baby pig to animal hospital for help

Hope, right, was set to be euthanized before her adoption by Ziggy’s Refuge Farm Sanctuary in Providence, N.C. (Photo credit: Ziggy’s Refuge)

DANVILLE, Va. (AP) — A deformed baby pig that was born on a farm in Virginia has been flown to a veterinary hospital in Pennsylvania for medical treatment.

The Danville Register & Bee reports that the black female pig named “Hope” was born with deformed rear legs on a farm near the western Virginia town of Floyd.

The 3-week-old pig was set to be euthanized. But Ziggy’s Refuge Farm Sanctuary in nearby Providence, North Carolina, adopted her.

Volunteers flew Hope on a private plane to the New Bolton Center at the University of Pennsylvania’s School of Veterinary Medicine in Kennett Square outside of Philadelphia on Nov. 16. Its staff will determine whether her legs can be repaired.

Even if Hope’s legs can’t be fixed, she will return to the animal sanctuary in North Carolina.

Y’all🙌🙌🙌You will NOT believe what you are about to see!!!!!Our mermaid piglet now has twinkle toes!!!!! We’ve been doing physical therapy and it’s working❤️#Hopethepig #twinkletoes #differentlyabled #miraclebaby Posted by Ziggy's Refuge Farm Sanctuary on Sunday, November 24, 2019

