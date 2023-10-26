SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – Volunteers are needed to build The Wall That Heals in Spartanburg County.

The Wall That Heals is a mobile replica of Washington D.C.’s Vietnam Veterans Memorial. It will be open to the public from Nov. 9 to Nov. 12.

It will arrive in pieces at the Downtown Spartanburg Memorial Airport on Nov. 8 and officials need the public’s help getting the display ready.

If you are interested in volunteering, click here.

Volunteers are encouraged to attend a 1-hour training session at 6 p.m., Wednesday, November 8, 2023.