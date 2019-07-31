Volunteers needed to construct new Ford Elementary School playground

by: WSPA Staff

LAURENS, S.C. (WSPA) – Last month, 7News reported about a man attempting to raise $50,000 to give children at Ford Elementary School in Laurens a playground.

We previously reported Dean Cox was only about $8,000 away from reaching his goal last month.

Cox raised the money and all of the equipment has been paid for.

Now volunteers are needed to help construct the new playground Saturday, August 3 and Sunday, August 4 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Cox has asked for volunteers to bring tools, wheelbarrows, rakes and shovels.

There will be a DJ and food and drinks available for volunteers.

