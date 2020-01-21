Volunteers prepare for voters at Greenville Precincts

GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC (WSPA) – Voting for the Greenville County Sheriff runoff election began at 7am today.

Republican candidates Hobart Lewis and A.T. Smith are on the ballots. today’s outcome will determine who will face off against Democrat Paul Guy.

The polls are open from 7am to 7pm, giving those who work during the day plenty of time to cast their vote.

But what about the volunteers? The ones who wake up at the crack of dawn to make sure everything is in order while everyone is fast asleep. All to make sure voters have a smooth experience at the polls.

“We have to be here at least by 6 o’clock so that we can have everything set up when the first person comes to vote at 7 o’clock.” says Yvonne Reeder, Assistant Clerk.

Volunteers say the new ballot machines really make a difference.

While it takes dedication and lots of patience, they say its all about doing their civic duties as an American to help serve their communities.

“We all feel this is very important aspect of being in the United States and contributing to society.” says Chris Romanek, Poll manager for Precinct 08.

After over 20 years of working at the polls Yvonne Reeder says voting can be used as a means to socialize, and get to know your neighbors.

But today both of the precincts we visited had very little foot traffic, something newer volunteers say gives them the the opportunity to get familiar with the new process.

For more information about how to get involved as a volunteer during the next election please visit the Greenville County election website.