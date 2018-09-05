Volvo's autonomous concept car is made for sleeping, working, and entertaining

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Volvo 306c Interior (Handout: Volvo Cars)

COLUMBUS (WCMH) -- Forget having a steering wheel. In fact, forget the need to even pay attention to the road.

Volvo's new 360c is a fully autonomous, fully electric car that has no need for a human driver. Essentially, you'll get inside, set your destination, then do whatever else you want while the car gets you there.

The vehicle can be configured in four different ways. There's a mobile office, living room, entertainment space and even a sleeping environment.

“The sleeping cabin allows you to enjoy premium comfort and peaceful travel through the night and wake up refreshed at your destination," said Mårten Levenstam, senior vice president of corporate strategy at Volvo Cars. "It could enable us to compete with the world’s leading aircraft makers.”

The company says it designed the concept vehicle to showcase what the future of travel may one day look like.

“The business will change in the coming years and Volvo should lead that change of our industry,” said Håkan Samuelsson, president and CEO of Volvo Cars. “Autonomous drive will allow us to take the big next step in safety but also open up exciting new business models and allow consumers to spend time in the car doing what they want to do.”

So when can you buy one? Not anytime soon seeing as how it is just a concept car at this time. But Volvo believes this could one day hit the open market.

“Autonomous vehicle concepts have a tendency to become a technology showcase instead of a vision of how people use it,” said Robin Page, senior vice president of design at Volvo Cars. “But Volvo is a human-centric brand. We focus on the daily lives of our customers and how we can make them better. The 360c is the next iteration of this approach.”