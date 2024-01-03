SPARTANBURG, SC (WSPA) – Deadlines to register to vote in South Carolina’s presidential primaries begin this week.

Presidential primaries decide which candidate will be nominated for president by each major political party.

The deadline to register to vote in the Democratic primary is Thursday, Jan. 4. The deadline to register to vote in the Republican primary is Thursday, Jan. 25.

Voters can register to vote online at scvotes.gov. Voters will need a valid drivers license, a social security number and a valid address.

To register to vote online in South Carolina, click here.

Alternatively, voters can register at their local elections offices. They will need supply the same materials as in online registration.

Many voters in the state, however, registered when they attained their drivers license.

“I would just caution voters,” Spartanburg Director of Voter Registration and Elections John Baucom said, “they should check on scvotes.gov to make sure that their registration is processed.”

Baucom said his office is recruiting poll managers to assist in the 2024 elections. If you want to learn more, express your interest to this email address: wirick@spartanburgcounty.org.