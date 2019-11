(WSPA) — Voters across the Carolinas and Georgia will head to the polls Tuesday for municipal elections.

Polls are open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. in South Carolina and Georgia, and from 6:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. in North Carolina.

South Carolina residents will use a new voting system that combines electronic and paper ballot components.

The Associated Press reports voters in six Georgia counties will cast ballots on new machines as part of a test before the 2020 election.

