Voters head to the polls, upstate voting registration directors weigh-in on turnout

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – Overwhelming at some precincts, others not so much. We’re talking about voter turnout in the upstate from the South Carolina Democratic primary.

A busy day for Crystal Pannell. After getting off work Saturday, she went right to a polling location near her home.

“I have the right to vote and I’m going to exercise that,” said Greenville Resident, Crystal Pannell.

Voting is very important to Pannell. The reason she told 7 News she’s voting today is because she’s looking for a change.

She’s far from the only one casting her vote at this precinct. In fact poll manager, Rosa Byrd told us she’s amazed by the turnout.

“We had the amount in one hour that we had in the whole day of the last election which is sad because the local elections are so important,” Poll Manager, Rosa Byrd told us.

The director of Elections and Voting Registration for Greenville County is seeing that trend far beyond that single precinct. In fact when we checked in this afternoon, he told us the outcome so far wasn’t disappointing.

Across county lines in Spartanburg, Henry Laye told us before polls closed, the numbers for most of the day varied.