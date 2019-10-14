Voters try out new state voting machines

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – Ahead of the upcoming presidential primary election South Carolinians are testing out the new voting machines.

On Sunday, Amy Dixon tried out the new state voting machines at Tabernacle Baptist Church. The NAACP Chapter of Greenville invited the community to demo the new software.

During the demo, voters selected their favorite vacation destination and type of BBQ.

Dixon says she was pleased with how user-friendly it was.

“I like it,” she said. “I like the fact that we have a paper copy very much.”

She wasn’t the only one.

“Was it easy to use?” Asked 7News Reporter Stefany Bornman.

“Very easy,” said Grady Cooley.

The biggest change is the new machines operate using a paper ballot. Voters will put those paper ballots into the machines.

After the voters make their selection, the machine will print out the paper ballot that voters will scan and formally submit.

According to the Greenville County Elections Commission, a verifiable paper trail is the one thing most voters have pushed for.

“So that they could look at who they voted for and have a chance to audit that against an electronic system,” said Greenville County Director of Elections Conway Belangia.

The Elections Commission plans to audit the system regularly.

“We will take these and we will randomly sample a number of precincts and go back and hand count and compare it against the machine,” said Belangia. “Make sure they are doing what they are supposed to.”

To try out the new machines visit the Greenville County Elections Office at County Square during regular business hours.