Voyeur took pics of sleeping, naked woman, posted on social media in Greenville

Posted: Sep 04, 2018 01:20 PM EDT

GRENVILLE, SC (WSPA) - A woman said someone took pictures of her sleeping naked and posted them on social media, according to a Greenville Police report.

Officers went to the 200 block of Gower St. on Sept. 3 for a voyeurism complaint.

The victim said a person took photos of her while she was sleeping naked on August 27.

She said the photos were posted on several social media sites.

Police are evaluating the information and there are no arrests right now, according to the report.

