Vice President Kamala Harris said on Saturday that she’s “honored” to lead the National Space Council. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson, File)

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – Vice President Kamala Harris will visit Greenville and Atlanta next week.

Harris will make a stop in Greenville Monday, June 14 to promote the government’s COVID-19 vaccination campaign, according to a White House spokesperson.

This is part of a month-long vaccination sprint.

Details of the visit, such as time and location, have not been released yet. Check back for updates.