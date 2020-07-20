VP Mike Pence, Karen Pence to make stops in Columbia, the Lowcountry on Tues.

Vice President Mike Pence and his wife Karen Pence arrive at the Congressional Picnic on the South Lawn of the White House, Thursday, June 22, 2017, in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD/WSPA) – Vice President Mike Pence and his wife, Karen, will be in the Lowcountry this week.

Before heading to the Charleston area on Tuesday, Pence will meet with Governor Henry McMaster at the University of South Carolina to discusses the state’s efforts to stop the spread of COVID-19.

He will also discuss safely reopening schools this fall amid the pandemic.

According to a news release, Anderson School District Five Superintendent Tom Wilson has been selected to serve on an education roundtable at USC tomorrow.

The discussion will led by the governor, and will include Pence, Secretary of Betsy DeVos and USC President Robert Caslen.

“It is obviously a great opportunity to share the plans we have crafted to best serve our students in Anderson Five, and I look forward to discussing with the panel how local districts are rising to the challenge presented by COVID-19,” Wilson said.

According to the release, Anderson Five announced their RESTART A 5 plan, which offers both a 5-day in-person option, as well as a new Virtual Academy.

“The whole Anderson Five team has worked hard to create a safe return to school plan for our students, and while we all face some level of uncertainty as we move into a new school year, we know that giving parents and students a choice is necessary,” Wilson said. “I look forward to taking our plan to Columbia tomorrow to share our our state and national leaders, along with our partners in higher education, and appreciate the invitation from Governor McMaster.”

Pence will then be in the Lowcountry to attend an event for Rep. Nancy Mace as she campaigns for the First Congressional District seat.

Further details about the Vice President’s trip to the Charleston area have not yet been released.

Meanwhile, Second Lady Karen Pence will visit military spouse and veteran-owned Grey Ghost Bakery in Charleston. She plans to tour the bakery and join a discussion with a local Small Business Administration (SBA) Representative about how the bakery started with the help of SBA programming.

Mrs. Pence launched a campaign in September of 2018 to honor and highlight the service of military spouses while also recognizing their unique employment challenges.