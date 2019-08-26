VP Mike Pence makes stop in the Upstate

ANDERSON, SC (WSPA) – Vice President Mike Pence is in the Upstate Monday for two events.
According to a news release, Congressman Jeff Duncan will participate in a roundtable discussion titled “USMCA: A Better Deal for American Workers,” and will feature the vice president.
The roundtable will take place at the Sargent Metal Fabricators, located at 5500 Airport Road in Anderson at 3:30 p.m.
The vice president is the keynote speaker at the 9th annual Faith and Freedom BBQ, hosted by Duncan.
That event will be held at the Anderson Civic Center.