VP Mike Pence makes stop in the Upstate

News

by: WSPA Staff

Posted: / Updated:

U.S. Vice President Mike Pence speaks to the media at medical-device manufacturer Merit Medical Thursday, Aug. 22, 2019, in South Jordan, Utah. Pence is visiting Utah on a trip to promote the Trump administration’s trade deal with Mexico and Canada. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer)

ANDERSON, SC (WSPA) – Vice President Mike Pence is in the Upstate Monday for two events.

According to a news release, Congressman Jeff Duncan will participate in a roundtable discussion titled “USMCA: A Better Deal for American Workers,” and will feature the vice president.

The roundtable will take place at the Sargent Metal Fabricators, located at 5500 Airport Road in Anderson at 3:30 p.m.

The vice president is the keynote speaker at the 9th annual Faith and Freedom BBQ, hosted by Duncan.

That event will be held at the Anderson Civic Center.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Things to Do
Color Your Weather
Back To School Headquarters
wspa news app free for download choose your store below
download the wspa news app from the apple app store
download the wspa news app from the google play store