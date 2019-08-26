VP Mike Pence visiting Upstate for political fundraiser

Vice President Mike Pence speaks at the Young America’s Foundation’s 39th annual National Conservative Student Conference, Friday, Aug. 4, 2017, in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

ANDERSON Co., S.C. (WSPA) — Vice President Mike Pence will visit the Upstate for a political fundraiser hosted by Congressman Jeff Duncan.

Pence is the keynote speaker at the ninth annual Faith and Freedom BBQ.

The sold-out event starts 6 p.m. Monday, Aug. 26 at the Anderson Civic Center.

Rep. Duncan calls his event the “largest annual gathering of conservatives” in the state.

Congressman Jim Jordan (R-Ohio) is also expected to attend Monday’s event. 

Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden supporters will hold a counter event during Pence’s visit to the fundraiser.

Biden for President said in a news release that a counter event to “stand up against the hateful and divisive rhetoric coming out of the White House” is from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Monday at Welfare Baptist Church in Belton.

