VP Mike Pence visiting Upstate for political fundraiser

ANDERSON Co., S.C. (WSPA) — Vice President Mike Pence will visit the Upstate for a political fundraiser hosted by Congressman Jeff Duncan.
Pence is the keynote speaker at the ninth annual Faith and Freedom BBQ.
The sold-out event starts 6 p.m. Monday, Aug. 26 at the Anderson Civic Center.
Rep. Duncan calls his event the “largest annual gathering of conservatives” in the state.
Congressman Jim Jordan (R-Ohio) is also expected to attend Monday’s event.
Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden supporters will hold a counter event during Pence’s visit to the fundraiser.
Biden for President said in a news release that a counter event to “stand up against the hateful and divisive rhetoric coming out of the White House” is from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Monday at Welfare Baptist Church in Belton.