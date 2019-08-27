VP Pence speaks to thousands at Faith & Freedom BBQ

ANDERSON, S.C. (WSPA)- Vice President Mike Pence was in the Upstate Monday speaking to thousands of people at Congressman Jeff Duncan’s ninth annual Faith & Freedom BBQ.

Pence spoke about his friendships with President Trump and Sen. Lindsey Graham. He also spoke about why he believes Americans need to give President Trump another term, including the Trump administration’s efforts to create jobs, bolster the military, and appoint conservative judges.

“It’s been two and a half years of action,” Pence said. “It’s been two and a half years of results.”

According to Duncan’s website, the annual Faith & Freedom BBQ is the state’s largest gathering of conservatives.

“It’s just a great turnout seeing all these good, patriotic, conservative Christians,” said attendee Ruth Brockwell, who lives in Oconee County.

Speakers also included Ohio Congressman Jim Jordan and Sen. Lindsey Graham. At least one Trump antagonist attended the event: former South Carolina Gov. Mark Sanford, who has spoken about possibly mounting a primary challenge to Trump. However, the crowd and Republican leaders at the Faith & Freedom BBQ seemed to be firmly behind the president.

“He’s a failed governor, a failed congressman, and if he wants to fail at running for president, I mean we welcome that as well,” said Joe Jackson, who is the director of communications for the Republican National Committee of South Carolina. “So it’s up to him.”

Sanford told NBC he would likely make a decision about running by this weekend.