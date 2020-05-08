W. Carolina Community Action to host drive-by food distribution event in WNC

(WSPA) – Western Carolina Community Action officials said they will host a drive-by food distribution next week for children and families currently enrolled in the agency’s Head Start and Early Head Start education programs.

According to the news release, the food distribution will be held on Tuesday, May 12 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Families can go to the following locations to receive food bags:

King Creek Children’s Center – 20 Fickley Drive, Hendersonville, NC

Etowah Children’s Center – 233 Brickyard Road, Etowah, NC

Columbus Children’s Center – 2060 Lynn Road, Columbus, NC

Hillview Head Start – 181 Hillview Ext., Brevard, NC

Pisgah Forest Children’s Center – 133 Osborne Road, Brevard, NC

Rosman Children’s Center – 163 Main St., Rosman, NC

According to the release, the food bags will also be available for pick-up at seven childcare partner sites throughout Henderson, Transylvania, Polk and Rutherford counties.

For more information, visit www.wcca.org.