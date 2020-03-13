W. Carolina Rescue Ministries restricting access to shelter amid coronavirus concerns

ASHEVILLE, NC (WSPA) – Western Carolina Rescue Ministries officials said due to concerns over COVID-19 they will be operating on “restricted access” until further notice.

According to a news release, WCRM, the largest overnight emergency shelter serving the homeless, poor and addicted populations of Western North Carolina will be restricting access to the shelter.

“Research indicates that our homeless population could be at a higher risk for infection of the coronavirus as they often live in crowded conditions and do not seek medical attention until very sick,” according to the release.

Officials said in addition to restricting access, hand washing stations and hand sanitizers will be available to anyone at the shelter, as well as a more aggressive cleaning and sanitation practices will be implemented.

“Restricted access will be defined as the following: our clothing closet and public showers for the general public will be closed until further notice, May’s care center, our medical care clinic at WCRM will operate on an appointment only basis, finally all meals (lunch and dinner) provided for the public will be distributed outside. There will be no outside volunteers until further notice.”

Anyone wishing to donate supplies — such as paper towels, toilet paper, disinfecting wipes, bleach-based sprays, disinfecting bleach, disposable plates and cutlery — can do so at 225 Patton Avenue in Asheville.