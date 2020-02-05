Wade Hampton H.S. principal on administrative leave pending investigation

GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC (WSPA) – Greenville County Schools officials said the principal of Wade Hampton High School is on administrative leave following allegations made against him by his half-brother.

According to Greenville County Schools’ Beth Brotherton, the allegations against Dr. Carlos grant are being investigated and said Grant denies the allegations, which reportedly date back to his adolescence.

“To our knowledge, the accuser has not filed a report with law enforcement,” Brotherton said. “While he is on leave, Dr. Grant is not allowed to serve in any official capacity. A retired district administrator and longtime high school principal will serve as acting principal until the issue is resolved.”

“Please be aware that administrative leave does not indicate guilt or innocence, but is standard procedure when serious allegations are made against any GCS employee. As a reminder all video of the school must be obtained on public property,” Brotherton said.