Wade’s cornbread dressing unavailable for Thanksgiving due to ingredient recall

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – With Thanksgiving right around the corner, food safety is at the front of a lot of minds, including those at a popular Spartanburg restaurant known as “Wade’s.”

7 News spoke with the restaurant’s owner and customers about a recent recall that could impact some Thanksgiving plans.

“We produce 12,000 quarts and each quart is sold for $9. So, you can do the math,” Wade’s Restaurant’s owner Hamp Lindsey said.

Lindsey told 7 News his family’s restaurant’s homemade cornbread dressing is one of the most popular items on their menu, especially around the holidays.

“8,000 pounds of cornbread cooked,” he said. “We had to cook and cut out 79,000 yeast rolls, because we have to cook them before we grind them to be a part of our dressing.”

Because of a recall on the chicken base they use to make the famous dressing, and out of an abundance of caution, they won’t be selling it by the quart for Thanksgiving meals. And they’re asking folks who’ve already bought the dressing to bring it back for a refund.

“Oh my, this just throws a big monkey wrench right into everybody’s Thanksgiving, because dressing is the most favorite part of the meal, usually,” Thelma Easley said.

Regular at the restaurant, Thelma Easley, told 7 News she relies on Wade’s to help make her Thanksgiving feast complete.

“It reminds us of home, for one thing,” she said. “The way we grew up eating and the way our families cooked. Very few people do that anymore.”

There have been no reported illnesses, but the restaurant said their frozen dressing, with a “use by” date of March 14th of 2020 to May 18th of 2020, is affected by the recall.

Everything else on Wade’s menu is still available, which was good news for Easley, who was able to pick up some of her other favorite Thanksgiving dishes.

“Sweet potatoes, the creamed corn. My husband is crazy about the carrot raisin salad,” she said.

Others told 7 News their holiday won’t be quite the same without this particular item.

“This is Armageddon,” Gene Hylman said. “Unreconstructed southerners, like moi, eat cornbread dressing. And, now, I will have no cornbread dressing. I will have nothing but turkey and football.”

If you bought quarts of the cornbread dressing, you can take it by Wade’s any time during their business hours to get a refund; but they ask that you don’t bring it on Thanksgiving Day or the Sunday after, as those will be their two busiest days.

Wade’s did find a substitute chicken base to use and will be selling dressing at their restaurant on their regular menu plates, but they will not be offering the quarts to go until around mid-December.