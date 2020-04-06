Walgreens to provide masks for employees

(CNN NEWSOURCE) – If you’re heading to Walgreens, you may see a few changes.

The pharmacy chain is now providing face covers for workers at stores and distribution centers to protect employees from coronavirus.

The company said it is also testing employees for fever and, like other businesses, is installing plexiglass shields to separate cashiers from customers.

Walgreens’ President Richard Ashworth said it is an unprecedented time of need in our country and that the company is “committed to doing everything we can to ensure the health and safety of our customers and employees.”

You might also notice that Walgreens has also changed its hours. That’s to allow extra time for deep cleanings.