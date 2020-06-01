Walhalla man faces burglary, assault charges after 2 separate incidents in Oconee Co.

by: WSPA Staff

Emanuel Ray Whitener- Courtesy of the Oconee County Sheriff’s Office

WALHALLA, SC (WSPA) – The Oconee County Sheriff’s Office arrested a man on several charges related to a burglary and assault.

According to a sheriff’s office news release, deputies responded to a home near Walhalla in regard to an assault that happened on May 20.

A male victim told deputies that Emanuel Ray Whitener, 31, of Walhalla, went into the home and assaulted him.

According to the release, a female victim told deputies that Whitener had reportedly tried to force himself on her in a separate incident on May 16 at the same location.

The investigation was turned over to the Criminal Investigations Division, and an investigator obtained three arrest warrants against Whitener.

Whitener was charged with first-degree burglary, third-degree assault and battery and third-degree assault with intent to commit criminal sexual conduct.

He was taken to the Oconee County Detention Center, but was later released after posting a $22,125 bond on May 30.

