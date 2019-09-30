Walk like MADD raises $54k

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – Mothers Against Drunk Driving set a record on Sunday for raising $54,000 dollars, the most money in one day, towards their goal.

“Our life changes in ways you could never imagine,” Margie Carosiello told 7News.

Carosiello walks to honor her son Victor.

“It will be 6 years since our son on his way to work, going under the speed limit with his seatbelt, on the far right lane, was hit by a drunk driver,” she said.

Mary Parks walks for her son Brandon.

“He was killed 4 and a half year ago,” Parks said.

Parks says her teenager’s life was also cut short by a drunk driver in 2015.

These mothers tell 7News they’ve lived a parent’s worst nightmare.

“There is no way to explain what it’s like to lose a child,” Carosiello said.

Many in the crowd at the 3rd annual Walk Like MADD have lost a loved one to drunk driving.

The yearly event is hosted by the South Carolina chapter of Mother’s Against Drunk Driving.

Every year, families share their stories to remember their loved ones in hopes of inspiring change.

“I will always keep his memory alive, somehow, someway. Hoping to change that life of someone else,” Parks.

The group also hopes to prevent another family from losing their loved one to drunk driving.

Executive Director Steven Burritt says South Carolina has far too many fatalities from drunk driving. He wants it to end.

Burritt says MADD will Conroe to raise awareness and push for stronger laws.

“This is hopefully going to start to bring those numbers down and keep us all safe,” Burritt told 7News.

A report conducted by SafeWise, at the of last year, shows South Carolina ranks second for most DUI fatalities in the country.

According to Highway Patrol, more than 22,0000 DUI arrest were made in 2017. The same year 331 people were killed in DUI related crashes according to The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.