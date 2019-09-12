Walking to remember the lives lost on 9/11

BELTON, S.C. (WSPA) – More than 100 community members, including 40 firefighters in full turn out gear, came out for the 5th Annual Walk of Remembrance in Belton.

It started at the Rock Springs Fire Department and ended at the fire station in downtown Belton.



The focus this year: to honor the lives lost on September 11, 2001.

Organizers asked everyone to wear a 9/11 shirt or something representing their department.



Some firefighters walked in full turnout gear complete with their air tanks to pay special tribute to those NYC firefighters who perished in the Twin Towers.



That was something that wasn’t an easy feat with temps in the mid-90s Wednesday evening.

Volunteer firefighter Emily Epps wasn’t even born yet on 9/11. She thinks it’s important to look back and honor what happened on the day of the worst terrorist attack on U.S. soil.

“It’s a sad day because 343 plus firefighters died and it’s just kind of a time for the whole fire community to come together and walk in remembrance of those people,” Epps said.

Matthew Hembree volunteers at both the Rock Springs and Belton fire departments. He also works fulltime at Fountain Inn Fire.

“It makes me feel really good a lot of these people come out here and support us and know what we do. It’s just amazing,” Hembree said.

At the end of the event, the walkers all rang the bell at the Belton Fire Station.

Each ring honored a life lost on 9/11.